Rock Hill school board to mull property tax increase for 2017-18 school year

The Rock Hill school district is proposing a property tax increase for the 2017-18 budget.
The proposed increase, which would have to be approved by the Rock Hill school board, would amount to $36 more in taxes each year on a $100,000 business or non-owner occupied home, or rental, said Mychal Frost, spokesperson for the district.
The increase will not affect homeowners due to Act 388, South Carolina’s property tax reform measure, which says homeowners do not pay taxes for school operations on their primary residence. The act replaced local property tax on owner-occupied homes with a one-cent sales tax increase on most retail purchases.
The district will kick off a series of public budget meetings at 4 p.m. Monday, where the school board will review a preliminary $151.7 million budget.
The meeting will be at the district office at 660 N. Anderson Road in Rock Hill.
The district says it has not requested a tax increase in two years. Monday’s meeting will include an overview of the proposed budget.
The meeting will also be streamed live on the district’s website.
A second presentation will be made at 4 p.m. May 22 at Saluda Trail Middle School. Presentations will also be made at 3 p.m. May 24 at York Road Elementary School and at 4 p.m. May 25 at Rock Hill High School.
Comments