York County graduating seniors walk elementary school halls to cheering, claps

Local high school seniors first walked elementary school halls as children looking toward the future. Now they’ve walked those halls -- in caps and gowns.
Before they received their high school diplomas, Clover seniors put on their graduation attire and visited their elementary and middle schools earlier this month, said Bryan Dillon, public information officer for the district.
“The goal of the event is to show the younger students in the district what they are working towards and to recognize the graduating seniors for their accomplishment,” Dillon said.
More than 300 seniors participated in the walks through their old schools, smiling as the younger students cheered them on. It was the first year Clover has held the event, Dillon said.
For the second year in a row, York seniors also walked the halls at each of the district’s five elementary schools, said Tim Cooper, public information officer.
The walks “let the seniors visit their old elementary school and be celebrated by past teachers and the current elementary students, as well as show the elementary students what graduation looks like and establish expectations for the students,” he said.
More than 80 graduating seniors participated in the walks, which were coordinated by York Comprehensive High School teacher Debbie Love, Cooper said.
On May 18, 73 Lancaster County graduates walked through Buford Elementary, said David Knight, spokesman for the school district.
The younger students held up posters and cheered the seniors on as they walked the halls for the district’s first annual event.
“What (better) way to show ‘begin with the end in mind’ than to let our elementary school students see these students who have accomplished that end,” said Buford Elementary principal Andrea Ribelin.
