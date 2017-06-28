Rock Hill college program, scholarship aims to educate people for utility careers

As jobs come to York County, more students need to be prepared to enter the work force, say local experts. The Duke Energy Foundation is seeking ways to bring a more diverse work force to utility careers and educate those who want to enter that field.
The foundation has awarded a $40,000 grant to the York Technical College Foundation to create a new scholarship opportunity for students seeking a job as a utility line worker, said York Tech.
The Duke Energy Utility Line Worker Diversity Scholarship Program aims to “increase underrepresented populations in utility line worker professions,” the college said.
York Tech will award $5,000 scholarships to students selected for the program. The scholarship aims to spark interest in utility career fields.
“As Duke Energy works to modernize our grid over the next decade, we will need a diverse group of qualified line workers, like those that will benefit from the Duke Energy Utility Line Worker Diversity Scholarship, to help us build a smarter energy future for the region,” said Jennifer DeWitt, programs and community affairs director for the Duke Energy Foundation. “Investing in our community’s workforce is an investment in our future.”
Investing in our community’s workforce is an investment in our future.
Jennifer DeWitt, Duke Energy Foundation
More trained labor is needed in York County as companies work to fill jobs. In April, education and business leaders came together to discuss workforce development and the needs of this area.
“There’s not a lot of folks out there right now who are available and prepared for hire,” said Tom Drumwright, senior human resources manager for Meritor in York, during that meeting. “There’s just not enough labor in York County to provide those of us who want to hire with the quality of person we’re going to need.”
Students who choose not to go to college have the potential to go straight to work, but must have the skills required. That’s where workforce development comes in.
South Carolina is pushing for more students to be college and career ready, with an emphasis on gaining skills, said Ryan Brown, chief communications officer for the S.C. Department of Education. Technical education and apprenticeships are helping prepare students to go to work.
York Technical College’s eight-week utility line worker certificate program prepares candidates for entry-level positions in a utility line worker career field, the college said.
“Graduates of the program are prepared for entry-level employment with utility and cable companies,” the college said.
York Tech’s program is offered at the college’s heavy equipment and line worker training site in Chester. The next program will begin Aug. 21.
York Tech Utility Line Worker Program scholarship
To be elgible, students must:
▪ Attend York Tech and be accepted in the Utility Line Worker Program
▪ Be a legal resident of the United States and live in a county within Duke Energy’s service territory
▪ Be a member of an underrepresented population in utility line worker careers
The next program will begin Aug. 21. To apply for the scholarship, visit yorktech.edu/continuing-education for the application.
Comments