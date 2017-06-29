Rock Hill schools name new leader for school choice, professional learning

Joya Holmes is joining Rock Hill schools’ administration team as the leader of collaborative learning among the district’s educators.
Holmes, who has been with the district since 2002, will replace Rich Melzer as executive director of professional learning and school choice, according to the Rock Hill school district.
Holmes will oversee teacher professional learning and help foster collaborative learning among colleagues through Professional Learning Communities. The communities are often used in schools to encourage educators to work together to improve staff development and student learning.
Holmes began her career at Saluda Trail Middle School as an English/Language Arts teacher. She has served since 2008 as an instructional coach at Dutchman Creek Middle School, where she was named teacher of the year.
Holmes holds degrees from Winthrop University and Gardner-Webb University. For her doctoral research, Holmes studied middle school students’ perceptions of teacher style and effectiveness.
