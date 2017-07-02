New track, baseball field upgrades among projects in the works for Rock Hill schools

The Rock Hill school district has addressed concerns from citizens regarding construction projects. Plans include work on facilities for both sports and academic facilities.

Sullivan Middle School track and field

The school board recently finalized the location of Sullivan Middle School’s new track and field facility. The complex will be built off Maplewood Lane.

The Rock Hill school district is building a new language immersion academy at Sullivan Middle School as part of a $110 million bond approved by residents in 2015 referendum. The academy is being built where the middle school’s track and athletic field once stood, said Tony Cox, deputy superintendent for the district.

That decision to build off Maplewood Lane came after the school district and the City of Rock Hill worked to build the complex in Cherry Park instead. Due to time and financial constraints, the field could not be built in the park.

The district posted on June 29 a message to its Facebook page addressing some resident concerns:

“As a matter of practicality, and also due to cost concerns with market pricing and new codes requirements, the track and field design did not initially include spectator seating or a support facility in close proximity,” the statement reads. “With the finalization of the location and the award of all (Sullivan Middle School) campus projects, however, we are now proceeding with design for bleachers and a support building.”

The building will have restrooms, a concession area and storage.

The additional facilities will be financed through the bond package and should be completed in August 2018, along with the track and field facility.

Northwestern High School baseball field

In December 2016, the replacement of the support facility for Northwestern High School’s baseball field was deferred due to a lack of funding, according to the district. Due to stricter code requirements and market conditions, the district received bids for the project that were above cost estimates.

“The inability to immediately fund both the soccer field support facility and the baseball field support facility was discussed with the high school leadership, and in October it was decided that the soccer field should be awarded and the baseball field facility deferred,” the statement reads.

Funds are now available for the replacement of the support facility. The building includes the press box, storage, concession stand and restrooms and will be completed for the start of the 2017-18 season, according to the district.

“Please be assured that our Construction Management Team will continue to use every means available to execute the most projects for the best value given the resources available,” the statement reads. “We will never ‘cancel’ a valid project.”