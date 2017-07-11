New programs coming to Rock Hill’s York Technical College this fall

Seven new programs spanning the fields of information technology, health science, applied science and other areas will be offered this fall at York Technical College.
The new programs are:
- Advanced Certificate in Cyber Security
- Certificate in Personal Trainer
- Certificate in Nursing Care
- Certificate in Dental Office
- Certificate in Allied Health Services
- Associate of Applied Science Degree, Major in Digital Art
- Associate of Applied Science Degree, Major in Paralegal
“York Tech is investing in dynamic new programs to meet and exceed shifting workforce demands, to drive economic development in our region and ensure our students have the advanced training needed in innovative, high demand careers,” said Stacey Moore, executive vice president for academic and student affairs.
The advanced certificate in cyber security provides training in the configuration of network security hardware, network services such as email and web serves and network operating systems such as Windows.
“With the high demand and usage of computers today, we’re seeing an increased vulnerability among these systems,” said James Thomas, associate dean for business and information technology. “This new advanced certificate will equip existing information technology professionals with the skills to help mitigate these risks.”
The personal trainer certificate provides students an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of exercise science, human anatomy, clinical nutrition and physiology.
York Tech’s new certificate programs in allied health services, dental office and nursing care also meet the admission requirements for the college’s degree programs in dental hygiene, nursing and radiologic technology, according to the school. Students that complete the certifications can continue their degree or enter the workforce.
With the digital arts program, students learn skills required for jobs as designers, artists and advertising programs.
Those that complete the paralegal program can work with attorneys and others in a legal profession.
Want to learn more?
York Tech’s Enrollment Services team will host an open house for the new programs at 6 p.m. July 20 at the school, located at 452 S. Anderson Road.
To learn more and to RSVP to the open house, visit yorktech.edu/newprograms2017.
