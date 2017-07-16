Student registration open for schools in York, Chester counties

Registration is open for many York, Lancaster and Chester County schools. Classes for the 2017-18 school year start in August.
Parents or legal guardians must provide proof of residency, a legal birth certificate and an immunization record to register their child.
Rock Hill students
Online registration for Rock Hill students opens July 25. The new process allows families to register their children from home before attending orientation at the child’s school, according to the district.
“We are excited to offer this new, convenient service to our families as a way to speed up the registration process and allow you to enjoy more time this summer with family,” a district statement reads.
Parents should register their child online before attending back-to-school events in August at the child’s school to turn in required documents.
For returning students, parents must show proof of residence. For new students, parents should bring proof of residence, immunization record, birth certificate and other forms, which are listed on the school district’s website.
Dates and times for orientation and meet-the-teacher events are available on the schools’ websites.
The online registration allows parents to enter information related to their child’s health and medical needs, emergency contacts and transportation preferences. Parents should have recieved a username and password for the online system.
Registration will be available starting July 25 at www.rock-hill.k12.sc.us/register. Registration can also be completed at the child’s school after online registration opens.
The district will aide families in Rock Hill’s Hispanic community in completing their student’s online registration on July 29 at Richmond Drive Elementary, August 5 during the Back to School Rally at the Rock Hill Galleria mall and August 12 at Ebinport Elementary, said Mychal Frost, district spokesperson.
Fort Mill students
An online portal is open for Fort Mill parents to register their children, review and update contact information and pay any school-related fees for the upcoming school year.
Kindergarten students registered for 2017-18 during the screening process in April do not need to re-enroll.
Parents received an email on May 4 with registration instructions. More information, including detailed online registration instructions, is available at fortmillschools.org.
York students
Annual enrollment for York students can be completed at the child’s school, said Tim Cooper, York school district spokesperson.
Parents should bring proof of residency and photo identification to the school. Any questions should be directed to the child’s school.
York schools also are taking new enrollment applications for 2017-18.
“We encourage our families to register their students as soon as possible, as we are working to make class assignments over the next few weeks,” Cooper said. “If students are not registered, they will not receive information about their class assignments when this information is sent out.”
Clover students
Student registration for both new and returning Clover students is available on the Clover School District’s website.
The Returning Student Registration Link and the New Student Registration Link for for 2017-2018 are posted at clover.k12.sc.us. Following the completion of the form, parents and guardians of all students will be required to provide proper documentation at the school to complete the registration process.
Chester County students
The Chester County School District has a new online system for new and returning student registration, said Becky Crouch, administrative assistant.
Parents are asked to log into the Registration Gateway system to verity or update their student’s information, including contact and medical information.
Current students should register using the district’s back to school portal. New students should register on the district’s new student registration page.
Parents should have received login information on their student’s report card. To log into the system, parents will enter the child’s student number found on their report card. Their student’s date of birth is the password.
Questions should be directed to the student’s school.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
