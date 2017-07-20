Rock Hill students build relationships, have fun with reading during B.A.R.K. in park

In the shade surrounded by books, Rock Hill elementary students Thursday enjoyed reading, popsicles and bubble making.
York Road Elementary’s third B.A.R.K. (Books, Activities, Refreshments, Kickball) gathering this summer encouraged children to read, play and interact with teachers, said Julie Joyner, first grade teacher at York Road. The event was held at the Boyd Hill Recreation Center in Rock Hill and is named to honor the school’s mascot - a bulldog.
“The idea behind it was to make sure teachers stay connected to the kids,” Joyner said. “The relationship is much more important than the academics.”
Joyner said students who see their teachers are invested in them do better in school.
“When students and teachers can interact outside of the classroom, there is a really different dynamic,” she said. “It’s more about having fun and just hanging out with your kids.”
Joyner said the event, which is in its first year, has attracted 25-30 students at a time and encourages them to read and “keep their interests alive in books.”
The last B.A.R.K. event this summer will be Aug. 3, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Boyd Hill.
Want to go?
The last B.A.R.K. event this year is August 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boyd Hill Recreation Center - 1165 Constitution Blvd in Rock Hill.
Children who attend will get to take home their choice of books.
