York, Chester, Lancaster county schools collect supplies as students return to class

Summer is almost at an end, which means it’s time again to pack the book bags.
The York, Lancaster and Chester county school districts are welcoming students back in style with fun and school supply drives.
Rock Hill Students
Students can snag free book bags and supplies during the Heart2Heart Foundation Back2School Block Party on Aug. 5 at the Rock Hill Galleria.
The party also invites families to get free basic health screenings, including blood pressure, vision, diabetes, dental and hearing.
“Since heart disease begins in childhood, it is imperative that we share our message of prevention with parents and students to help us win the fight against our number one killer,” said Sheila Caldwell, President/Founder of The Heart2Heart Foundation. “Studies have shown that the foundation of coronary artery disease is established before a child leaves high school.”
The foundation is partnering with the Rock Hill school district to provide the first 1,000 students with an event bag full of resources for the new school year.
More than 40 community and corporate vendors will be on hand with resources, activities and prizes. Families can get information on nutrition, fitness and ways to keep their heart healthy, according to the foundation.
Fort Mill Students
Until July 31, the Foundation for Fort Mill Schools is teaming up with community partners to collect and donate backpacks for Fort Mill students.
Back packs can be donated to Complete Wellness Chiropractic, Anytime Fitness of Fort Mill and Professional Insurance Consulting.
Clover students
On Aug. 5, the Clover school district will host its annual Back-to-School Bash at Memorial Stadium.
During the event, community members can donate backpacks and supplies, which will be given to students during the first week of school. Supplies should be dropped off in the gym of Blue Eagle Academy.
Supplies can also be dropped off at the Clover Community Bank and the Clover school district offices before the event.
The Back-to-School Bash includes games, a bouncy house, food and the first football scrimmage of the season. Free shoes will be given to some students.
Last year, the Clover district donated 600 backpacks and 300 pairs of shoes to local students.
The bash will kick off a week of giving back, according to the district.
Clover schools, in partnership with Clover Cares, a group of local businesses, parent groups and human service agencies, will fill backpacks for students, plant flowers on school grounds and complete other community projects.
York students
During Beamer’s Aug. 12 Back to School Kick-Off at the York Public Library, families can get free school supplies, enjoy face-painting and learn how to use library resources.
The event is from from 9 to 11 a.m. at the main library in Rock Hill and 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at the York Public Library.
The York school district also accepts school supply donations at the district office, 1475 E Liberty St.
Lancaster County students
On July 29, students and families can enjoy food, games and free school supplies.
The National Youth Empowerment Kids Day Festival will be from 3 to 7 p.m. at Southside Park in Lancaster.
Chester County students
On Aug. 5, the City of Chester is hosting a Back to School Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chester YMCA. There will be food, music and school supplies for families.
On Aug. 12, the Chester County School District is hosting a Pack the Bus school supply drive at the Chester Wal-Mart.
Supplies can also be dropped off at the district office, 509 District Office Drive, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
