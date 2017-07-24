Rock Hill schools move staff, name new assistant principals

Mount Holly Elementary School and four other Rock Hill schools will soon have new assistant principals.
The Rock Hill school board approved administration changes on Monday, including naming Heather Jackson, previously at Belleview Elementary School, as Mount Holly’s assistant principal.
Mount Holly’s Chip Newton will be the new assistant principal at Rosewood Elementary School. Deborah Greenwood recently replaced Stephanie DiStasio as principal.
Mabra Wayman is moving to Belleview Elementary from Northside Elementary School of the Arts, and Robert Hamm is moving to Independence Elementary School.
Wayman joins Kimberly Odom, who replaces Lesley King as principal of Independence Elementary.
Carrie Lowdermilk, former assistant principal of Castle Heights Middle School, will join Saluda Trail Middle School.
An assistant principal vacancy remains at Castle Heights Middle School.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
Comments