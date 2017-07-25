Rock Hill schools’ online registration now open to parents

Online registration for Rock Hill students opened Tuesday.
Registration is available at www.rock-hill.k12.sc.us/register. Registration can also be completed at the child’s school after online registration opens.
The new process allows families to register their children from home before attending orientation at the child’s school.
“We are excited to offer this new, convenient service to our families as a way to speed up the registration process and allow you to enjoy more time this summer with family,” a district statement reads.
Parents should register their child online before attending back-to-school events in August at the child’s school to turn in required documents.
For returning students, parents must show proof of residence. For new students, parents should bring proof of residence, immunization record, birth certificate and other forms, which are listed on the school district’s website.
Dates and times for orientation and meet-the-teacher events are available on the schools’ websites.
The online registration allows parents to enter information related to their child’s health and medical needs, emergency contacts and transportation preferences. Parents should have recieved a username and password for the online system.
The district will aide families in Rock Hill’s Hispanic community in completing their student’s online registration on July 29 at Richmond Drive Elementary, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5 during the Back to School Rally at the Rock Hill Galleria mall and Aug. 12 at Ebinport Elementary, said Mychal Frost, district spokesperson.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
