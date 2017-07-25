Rock Hill schools adopt online form for student-athlete physicals

Rock Hill student-athletes gearing up for the upcoming football season will now need to complete their physicals forms online.
“Along with the South Carolina High School League and Rock Hill school district, we are going paperless,” said David Pierce, head football coach at Northwestern High School. “The process is easy for those that grew up in the age of the internet, and we feel that going forward will streamline the data collection process.”
Rock Hill is using the PlanetHS platform, software used for the high school athletic pre-participation registration and eligibility process for thousands of schools. The other York County districts, along with Lancaster and Chester County school districts, also use PlanetHS.
Student-athletes and parents should visit the PlanetHS site, create an account and follow the directions provided by their school, Pierce said. Both the player and the parent need to make an account, then merge those accounts and upload and sign the required documents.
“We are really pushing our players to get this done,” Pierce said.
Preparation for the 2017 football season begins with practice on July 28. Every player must have a current physical dated after April 1 and a valid birth certificate.
