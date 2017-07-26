Jim Mendenhall TNS
Education

Clover students, staff getting on-campus coffee shop

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

July 26, 2017 12:50 PM

CLOVER

Clover High School students and staff soon won’t have to go far for their morning Joe.

On Aug. 10, the Clover school district is bringing a coffee shop to Clover High School offering Starbucks products.

“The shop will not be a franchise of Starbucks and its products, will be held to the national nutritional standards for public schools,” the district announced.

The shop will be open to district personnel and Clover High School students from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“In York County, this is very unique,” said Bryan Dillon, district spokesperson.

The shop, provided by the district in conjunction with its food services provider, Chartwells, will not be open to the public.

Clover High School principal Rod Ruth is in the process of naming the shop with the help of students.

The shop will replace the cafeteria in the school’s ATC building, which is no longer needed as the number of students in the high school have decreased with the new ninth grade campus, Dillon said.

The space fits in well with the district’s new Flexible Learning Experience, or Flex, program that gives students dedicated time during the school day for make-up work, club meetings, career planning or other needs, Dillon said. Flex time is set to be introduced at Clover High School this year.

“It transforms it into a useful space where students can learn and collaborate and it gives them that college feel,” Dillon said. “We’re trying to give students the opportunity to take their learning into their own hands.”

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

