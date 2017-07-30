Fort Mill student working to solve real-world problems with computers

Elizabeth Fitzgerald, a rising senior at Fort Mill High, is hoping to make a difference through math and science.
Fitzgerald, 17, is in her fourth week of a six-week, intensive research program in Boston. She is one of 80 high school students from 35 states and 15 countries chosen for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology-sponsored Research Science Institute.
Jointly sponsored by the Center for Excellence in Education, the program pairs students with professional scientists, engineers, researchers and other mentors as they conduct graduate-level research projects.
The students work in laboratories, hospitals and corporate research facilities in Boston and Cambridge. They also learn about science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, careers.
“It’s been a great opportunity to find my own independence, meet other students like myself who try really hard in school and see what college will be like,” Fitzgerald said.
Participants are selected by a Center for Excellence committee from a pool of top-achieving students based on high school records, personal essays, test scores, research experience and recommendations.
Fitzgerald said her attempt to combine her love of tennis with math and science helped earn her a spot.
Before applying for the institute, Fitzgerald worked on a way to program a computer to teach her to play tennis through machine learning, a type of artificial intelligence in which software applications become more accurate in predicting outcomes.
Though she was unsuccessful in that attempt, Fitzgerald is building her skills in artificial intelligence at the institute, which she describes as an “up and coming field.”
Under the direction of Steven McCarroll, a Dorothy and Milton Flier associate professor of biomedical science and genetics, Fitzgerald is working to develop a machine learning system that will classify different cell types in the brain based on their genetic makeup.
The computer should find patterns in the data, such as what cell types express which genes, to group them accordingly, she said.
“The hope is that it will be used in the future to better understand the function of each cell and the role they play as it comes to the brain,” Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald said machine learning has real-life applications, such as predicting economic downturns based on patterns the machine has detected from data.
“It’s solving world problems by taking large amounts of data and interpreting it with a computer,” she said.
Fitzgerald hopes to continue with artificial intelligence research in college, with her eyes set on Stanford University. She plans to major in computer science.
“The opportunity I have here is allowing me to work towards that goal much faster than what normally is given to the average student,” Fitzgerald said. “I am really lucky to be able to have this opportunity at such a young age.”
The research institute ends Aug. 5, when participants will submit academic papers and give oral presentations on their research to a panel of judges.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
Comments