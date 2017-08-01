Space available in Rock Hill schools’ 4-year-old, pre-K program

There is still space for Rock Hill parents to register their 4-year-old for pre-kindergarten.
The free half-day Rock Hill School District program is housed at the Central Child Development Center. There are 100 seats open for the program, according to the district.
Children must be four years old on or before Sept. 1 to sign up.
Parents and guardians will need to provide the child’s birth certificate, immunization record and proof of residence.
Contact the school at 803-980-2060 for more information.
Online registration for Rock Hill students is now open to parents.
