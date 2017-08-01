A student holds a sign celebrating his move to kindergarten during the Rock Hill school district’s March 11 kindergarten kickoff event.
A student holds a sign celebrating his move to kindergarten during the Rock Hill school district’s March 11 kindergarten kickoff event. Rock Hill school district Contributed photo
A student holds a sign celebrating his move to kindergarten during the Rock Hill school district’s March 11 kindergarten kickoff event. Rock Hill school district Contributed photo

Education

Space available in Rock Hill schools’ 4-year-old, pre-K program

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

August 01, 2017 12:57 PM

ROCK HILL

There is still space for Rock Hill parents to register their 4-year-old for pre-kindergarten.

The free half-day Rock Hill School District program is housed at the Central Child Development Center. There are 100 seats open for the program, according to the district.

Children must be four years old on or before Sept. 1 to sign up.

Parents and guardians will need to provide the child’s birth certificate, immunization record and proof of residence.

Contact the school at 803-980-2060 for more information.

Online registration for Rock Hill students is now open to parents.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

York students have fun while learning

York students have fun while learning 2:14

York students have fun while learning
Former Rock Hill charter school teachers, staff describe academy decisions as 'unethical' 2:38

Former Rock Hill charter school teachers, staff describe academy decisions as 'unethical'
Nation Ford teacher named top biology teacher in South Carolina 1:51

Nation Ford teacher named top biology teacher in South Carolina

View More Video