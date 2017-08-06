Rock Hill charter school aims to improve communications with new policy

After abrubt firings of teachers and staff at Riverwalk Academy in Rock Hill led to numerous complaints against the school administration’s decision, the board has adopted a new communications policy.
The policy, which the board approved at a July 17 meeting, states that the Riverwalk Academy school board aims to keep the public informed of its actions.
Riverwalk Academy is a public K-12 charter school off Mount Gallant Road in Rock Hill.
The policy states: “The Board recognizes the need for a constructive partnership between RA and parents that provides for two-way communication and fosters educational support for students and parents. In keeping with these beliefs, it is the intention of the Board to cultivate and support active parental involvement.”
Riverwalk’s communications policy appoints the board chairperson, now Mariann Carter, as the point person for media requests to the school board. School Principal Cora Stepp may also represent Riverwalk, the policy states.
The policy states that anonymous letters and emails are discouraged and will not be considered. An exception will be made for anonymous communications regarding child abuse allegations or other issues related to the health, safety or well-being of an individual.
Carter said the school keeps families informed through multiple avenues, such as the academy’s website, in-person communications, the school’s Facebook and Twitter pages, blog, e-mail communications and a newsletter.
“Riverwalk Academy will continue to work diligently to make information easily accessible to the public and our families through a variety of channels,” Carter wrote in an e-mail to The Herald.
While some parents have expressed concerns regarding a lack of communication from school administration, not all have had problems.
Parent Kim Willis said she has been able to reach Stepp and Riverwalk staff when needed. She said her son, a rising fifth grader, enjoyed his first year at the school.
“This was the best year my son has had in elementary school,” Willis said. “I see the kids being themselves (at Riverwalk). They feel free.”
Willis said she hopes that continues for her son’s fifth grade year.
“I am hoping the choices made recently were for the right reasons, but we are definitely going to give (Riverwalk) another chance,” she said.
Parent Danielle Scarpa, who has shared concerns regarding the recent firings, said she still loves the school. Scarpa said she pulled both her students out of their last public school and home-schooled them before finding Riverwalk Academy.
“It has been life changing,” she said. “Project-based learning has been a great experience and exactly what I was doing with my child at home.”
Scarpa also started a Facebook page called “Lion Families” geared to Riverwalk’s parents to help them communicate and “bring our school family closer,” she said.
Scarpa said she has had good communication with the school’s administration over the summer.
“There have definitely been some communication issues in the past, but I feel like a lot of that is getting worked out,” Scarpa said.
The public and families are encouraged to address the Riverwalk Academy school board during the public comment portion of board meetings, Carter said. The next board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 21.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
Riverwalk Academy meet and greet
Riverwalk Academy families are invited to meet Riverwalk faculty and staff from 4 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the school - 5750 Mt Gallant Rd.
