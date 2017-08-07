Sheriff’s Foundation donates 720 backbacks to York County school districts

Some area students in need will have a brand new backpack this school year thanks to the generosity of donors and the Sheriff’s Foundation of York County.
Trent Faris, public information officer for the York County Sheriff’s Office, dropped off multiple boxes filled with green, tan, pink, red and blue backpacks Monday to the Flexible Learning Center in Rock Hill. The backpacks will go to Rock Hill schoolchildren in need.
“We appreciate the generosity of the Sheriff’s Foundation,” said Serena Williams, community and partnership coordinator for the Rock Hill school district. “Each year, they bless our district with backpacks and supplies, which are greatly needed by families in the community.”
The donations are through the nonprofit foundation, which each year gathers backpacks during its Operation Back-Up school supply drive. This year, 720 backpacks were donated, which were shared between each of York County’s four school districts, Faris said.
“It’s one of the number one things school districts need,” he said.
Williams said many families benefit from donated school supplies.
“There are situations where families just don’t have the resources to be able to prepare kids for school,” she said. “Being able to provide donations from the community is something we are always grateful for.”
Faris also dropped off 180 backpacks Monday to the York and Clover school districts. Packs will be delivered to the Fort Mill school district on Wednesday.
“Hopefully a student who is in need can get a backpack to start the school year off right,” Faris said.
