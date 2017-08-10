What could stop thousands of S.C. teachers from leaving the classroom?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 Suspected gang member sentenced in 2014 crime that left Chester councilman dead Pause 0:55 Chester youth, 17, sentenced in 'millimeter from murder' incident 1:52 Sheriff’s Foundation of York County brings book bags to students in need 2:10 Tour the stadiums on Indian Land's 2017 high school football schedule 0:53 Fort Mill plays South Pointe to draw in football scrimmage 1:54 'The safety of the people is at stake': Lake Wylie residents sound off on Duke Energy land sale 0:23 SC officer's camera glasses capture him being shot 4 times 2:23 Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video 4:37 'Tell my family I love them:' SC police officer captures his own shooting on glasses' camera 0:43 What the Gamecocks defensive line missed last season Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email South Carolina's state employees are not paid as well as other states' employees. Here are the numbers behind it. Tracy Glantz

South Carolina's state employees are not paid as well as other states' employees. Here are the numbers behind it. Tracy Glantz