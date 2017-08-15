Robin Deyton teaches science at Oakridge Middle School in Clover.
Clover schools name district teacher of the year

By Amanda Harris

August 15, 2017 11:24 AM

CLOVER

The Clover community and educators have named a sixth-grade science teacher as District Teacher of the Year.

Robin Deyton, who teaches science at Oakridge Middle School, was selected from a group of 10 peers representing each of the district’s schools. A selection committee of Clover community members chose the group.

The district chose Deyton to represent Clover schools. Next, she will go for the tilte of State Teacher of the Year.

The South Carolina State Teacher of the Year Program, through the S.C. Department of Education, recognizes outstanding teachers in the state.

The S.C. Teacher of the Year serves a residency for one year with the Center for Educator Recruitment Retention and Advancement, which partners with the state’s education department in the program. That teacher will be invited to speak and attend professional development opportunities.

“We are so proud of Mrs. Deyton for this terrific accomplishment and look forward to supporting her as she progresses through the State Teacher of the Year program,” said Will Largen, principal of Oakridge Middle School.

Deyton has been teaching for five years and is a Winthrop University graduate.

