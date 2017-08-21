Chester, York County schools teach science, plan viewing activities for solar eclipse

On the day that the world goes darker, Chester County students will get a glimpse of a once-in-a-lifetime event.
On Monday, we will experience the first total solar eclipse in the U.S. since 1979, and Chester students get an extra-long day of school to see it.
“It’s too much of a teachable moment not to take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime science lesson,” Crouch said.
The eclipse is expected from 1:13 p.m. to 4:06 p.m., according to Culture and Heritage Museums. The maximum eclipse time for our area is 2:41 p.m.
This area is not in a path of total darkness, but of a 99 percent partial lasting 2 hours, 52 minutes and 26 seconds, according to the Great American Eclipse website.
The Chester County School District is providing NASA-approved solar eclipse glasses to all students and personnel, according to the district. Teachers will run through safety precautions with students prior to viewing activities.
Parents can return a form to the district if they want their child to remain indoors during the eclipse. Those children will be supervised in another activity during the viewing times.
Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students will watch the eclipse live-streamed in their classrooms, according to the district.
York County Schools
Fort Mill broadcasting students are traveling to Greenville, Columbia and Charleston to cover the eclipse, said Karin Mckemey, who teaches television productions at Fort Mill High School.
The Buzz TV students plan to do live and taped coverage, which will be pushed out to national PBS social media platforms, Mckemey said.
The plan is, through the PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs program, to have students covering key areas of the eclipse path Monday, Mckemey said. Students in South Carolina, Tennessee and other states will provide coverage during the eclipse.
PBS invites middle and high school students to work with local PBS station mentors and cover a range of topics using digital journalism.
Fort Mill’s students will offer live and recorded coverage in their state before passing coverage to the team in the next state, following the path of the eclipse, Mckemey said. The plan is to interview a NASA representative in Charleston, talk with a science professor in Columbia and speak with tourists in Greenville while other students handle coverage in Tennessee and Oregon.
“Each place will get a different perspective,” Mckemey said.
York County students will be out on a half-day on Monday, but will learn about the eclipse the days leading up to the event. Classes started Aug. 17.
York school district educators are using lessons provided by the South Carolina Department of Education to teach students about the eclipse before the day, said Tim Cooper, spokesperson.
Rock Hill school leaders have worked with the Museum of York County and the City of Rock Hill to educate teachers on what to expect and how to prepare their students, said Kimberly Massey, science instructional specialist.
During a science professional development event over the summer, Carole Holmberg with the museum showed teachers how to project the eclipse onto a surface and stimulate the eclipse using a flashlight and a ball, Massey said.
“Some teachers will assist students in making box viewers/projectors, while others may work on geotagging, or using the measure of angles to calculate the size of the sun and moon,” she wrote in an E-mail to The Herald.
Clover schools will also have lessons about the solar eclipse during the first few days of school.
York, Rock Hill, Fort Mill and Clover students will dismiss on a half-day on Monday.
Winthrop University is hosting an eclipse viewing party Monday on the campus. The event takes place as part of Convocation, the week the university welcomes incoming freshman.
