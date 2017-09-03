York County students, businesses collecting funds, goods for Hurricane Harvey victims

A Nation Ford High School student is hoping help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Senior Kendal Swarts, 17, saw the need of victims affected by catastrophic flooding in Texas and kicked off #NAFOWITHTEXAS, an effort to raise $5,000 by Sept. 8.
“I saw how many people were suffering and how lucky we are here compared to what they are going through now,” she said. “I felt like I should do something about it.”
The campaign kicks off Tuesday and community members can drop off monetary donations at Nation Ford’s front office, through a Nation Ford student or staff member or donate at the Sept. 8 home football game against York, Swarts said.
The Friday game will have an American and Texas night theme, and the Texas, Nation Ford and American flags will fly, Swarts said. There will be donation tables at each of the main gate entrances.
So far, students have raised more than $300 for the victims, said Lynn Marsh, Nation Ford business teacher.
Swarts said the goal is to raise $1,000 a day leading up to the football game and reach the $5,000 goal at the game. The funds will be donated to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.
“We’re not doing this for any other reason but to help people in need in Texas,” Swarts said. “A little bit goes a long way.”
Donate Goods
Southern States in Rock Hill, a farm equipment supplier, is collecting donations of supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims, said Rebecca McHowell, bookkeeper for the store.
Needed items include nonperishable food, baby supplies, livestock feed, pet food, toiletries, canned goods, bottled water, pillows and blankets and other essential living items.
“We decided to collect donations for hurricane victims because it was simply the right thing to do,” McHowell said. “It’s times like this that we need to come together as a community and put all of our differences and problems to the side and just help the people that need help. We hope the community will open their hearts and help us fill the truck full of donations for the victims down in Texas.”
Southern States has partnered with Interstate Towing to transport a trailer of the goods to Texas, McHowell said. The two companies are working out a plan to distribute goods to victims once they arrive in Texas.
Community members can drop goods off to Southern States, 982 North Anderson Rd., starting Monday, McHowell said.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
