Students affected by enrollment freeze to attend Fort Mill Elementary

The Fort Mill school district has decided where students affected by an enrollment freeze at Doby’s Bridge Elementary School will attend.
Effective 3:30 p.m. Sept. 15, students who have not enrolled or registered for Doby’s Bridge Elementary School, which opened four years ago, will instead attend Fort Mill Elementary School.
The district looked at many factors, including school capacity, proximity to Doby’s Bridge Elementary and traffic patterns for a shuttle bus when choosing Fort Mill Elementary, said Joe Burke, chief communications officer for the district.
Students who would normally attend Doby’s Bridge Elementary will take their assigned bus to the school. A district shuttle bus will take them to Fort Mill Elementary and return them to Doby’s Bridge in the afternoon to ride their assigned bus home.
“All schools in the district offer a high quality education for students,” Burke wrote in a statement to The Herald. “No matter what school a student attends there is a seamless transition in the level of education they will receive.”
The freeze is applicable to newly enrolled students in all grades.
“The freeze was enacted due to the growing student population numbers as a result of new growth and development in the area,” the Fort Mill district said when the action was announced. “This action was taken to allow class sizes to remain at acceptable levels, and not overload the building capacity.”
This is the second enrollment freeze in Fort Mill for the 2017-18 school year.
Last month, the district approved an enrollment freeze for new first-grade students at Gold Hill Elementary School. Those students instead are attending Tega Cay Elementary School.
The school board also approved a new enrollment freeze on all grades at Gold Hill Elementary, effective at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 1. Students who had not registered by then are attending Tega Cay Elementary.
Parents and guardins with questions can call Antwon Sutton, coordinator of student services, at 803-548-2527 or E-mail Suttona@fortmillschools.org.
