Education

October 3, 2017 4:18 PM

Chester, Lancaster schools receive J. Marion Sims Foundation grants

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

LANCASTER

More than $7,000 in grants has been awarded to the Lancaster County and Chester County school districts.

The J. Marion Sims Foundation awarded Sept. 27 seven grants totaling $7,299.98 to schools across Chester and Lancaster counties, according to a release.

The Horizon Education Grant emphasizes collaboration among students, faculty, parents and schools across districts with a push to make students career and college ready, the release states.

The grant was awarded to the following schools:

Lancaster County

▪ USC-Lancaster and Buford High School Collaborative Grant - $1,800

▪ Andrew Jackson High School - $1,500

▪ Indian Land Elementary - $2,000

▪ A.R. Rucker Middle School - $600

▪ McDonald Green Elementary School - $400

Chester County

▪ Lewisville High School - $500

▪ Great Falls Middle/High School - $499.98

Applications for the next cycle of Horizon Education Grants are available on the organization’s website. They are due Nov. 15, 2017 and will be awarded in January 2018.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

