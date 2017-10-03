Chester, Lancaster schools receive J. Marion Sims Foundation grants

More than $7,000 in grants has been awarded to the Lancaster County and Chester County school districts.
The J. Marion Sims Foundation awarded Sept. 27 seven grants totaling $7,299.98 to schools across Chester and Lancaster counties, according to a release.
The Horizon Education Grant emphasizes collaboration among students, faculty, parents and schools across districts with a push to make students career and college ready, the release states.
The grant was awarded to the following schools:
Lancaster County
▪ USC-Lancaster and Buford High School Collaborative Grant - $1,800
▪ Andrew Jackson High School - $1,500
▪ Indian Land Elementary - $2,000
▪ A.R. Rucker Middle School - $600
▪ McDonald Green Elementary School - $400
Chester County
▪ Lewisville High School - $500
▪ Great Falls Middle/High School - $499.98
Applications for the next cycle of Horizon Education Grants are available on the organization’s website. They are due Nov. 15, 2017 and will be awarded in January 2018.
