Fort Mill High’s Buzz TV wins national award

The Buzz TV, Fort Mill High School’s television production team, has won a national Emmy award.
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the nominees Sept. 12 for the 2017 National Student Production Awards, according to Fort Mill school district.
The winners were announced Tuesday. Buzz TV won for best newscast, according to the school district.
The national student awards recognize achievement in video production, according to the organization.
Led by teacher Karin McKemey, The Buzz TV has won nine regional Emmys, according to the district. Regional winners are submitted to the national competition. This was Buzz TV’s first national Emmy nomination and win.
“(I’m) just super proud of my students and how hard they work every single day to turn out a great product that our entire state can be proud of,” McKemey said of the nomination. “Though they make it look effortless, knowing what they put into their craft is what makes my job so special.”
