Clover, York students learn healthy cooking from traveling kitchen

“Elly” recently brought its healthy cooking lessons to Clover and York students and families.
“Elly” is a custom-designed shipping container turned into a fully functioning mobile kitchen. It’s used to teach children and their families about healthy cooking.
During the first week of October, Chartwells K12, the school districts’ food service provider, brought the kitchen to York Intermediate School and Clover’s Applied Technology Center, along with professional chefs and dieticians.
Chartwells K12 provides food service to more than 4,000 schools, including public and private schools. The food service provider is bringing the traveling kitchen across America to teach children culinary skills and provide cooking demonstrations.
Cooking alongside the chefs, Clover students learned how to make white bean and chicken tacos with citrus avocado salsa, according to a release. The students also learned how to pick healthy ingredients.
“We’re always searching for innovative ways to broaden our students’ education, both inside and outside the classroom,” said Clover High School Principal Rod Ruth. “The fun, and not to mention tasty, food education that Elly will provide helps our teachers, our parents and our community create a healthier future for our students.”
Amanda Harris: 803-382-4082
