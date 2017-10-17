Snoopy, Charlie Brown bring supplies to Rock Hill elementary school

More Videos

Snoopy, Charlie Brown visit Rock Hill elementary students, bring school supplies 1:59

Snoopy, Charlie Brown visit Rock Hill elementary students, bring school supplies

Pause
Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

Fort Mill emergency responders hold open house 1:07

Fort Mill emergency responders hold open house

2 convicted in 1973 Chester murder seek justice, saying they were wrongly imprisoned 1:02

2 convicted in 1973 Chester murder seek justice, saying they were wrongly imprisoned

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 1:53

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom

Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill 2:33

Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill

City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates 6:10

City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates

Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure 5:41

Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure

Christopher: topics of concern are jobs and infrastructure 5:41

Christopher: topics of concern are jobs and infrastructure

Roddey: topics of concern are business, utility bills, unemployment 5:42

Roddey: topics of concern are business, utility bills, unemployment

  • Snoopy, Charlie Brown visit Rock Hill elementary students, bring school supplies

    Carowinds associates are delivering school supplies this week to local classrooms in the Carolinas. They also dropped off supplies Tuesday to Castle Heights Middle School in Rock Hill, said Public Relations Manager Laresa Thompson.

Carowinds associates are delivering school supplies this week to local classrooms in the Carolinas. They also dropped off supplies Tuesday to Castle Heights Middle School in Rock Hill, said Public Relations Manager Laresa Thompson. Amanda Harris aharris@heraldonline.com
Carowinds associates are delivering school supplies this week to local classrooms in the Carolinas. They also dropped off supplies Tuesday to Castle Heights Middle School in Rock Hill, said Public Relations Manager Laresa Thompson. Amanda Harris aharris@heraldonline.com

Education

Snoopy, Charlie Brown bring supplies to Rock Hill elementary school

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

October 17, 2017 1:32 PM

ROCK HILL

The students of Ebinport Elementary School Tuesday enjoyed a surprise visit from Snoopy and Charlie Brown.

The “Charlie Brown” characters, dressed in their Halloween costumes, joined Carowinds officials at the school. They brought with them Fun Fries, a cinnamon treat, and hundreds of crayons, markers, Kleenex, pencils and pens.

Carowinds associates are delivering school supplies this week to classrooms in the Carolinas. They also dropped off supplies Tuesday to Castle Heights Middle School in Rock Hill, said Public Relations Manager Laresa Thompson. Carowinds is a theme park on the North and South Carolina border.

“We want to continue to give back to the community, just as you guys have given to us,” Thompson said. “The kids were super excited. We’re so glad to see their reaction and they are so thankful for the additional school supplies to help them be successful throughout the school year.”

Ebinport fifth-grade student Tyle Ingle, 10, said the supplies are important and that he enjoyed meeting the characters.

“If we didn’t have the school supplies they dropped off for us, we wouldn’t be able to get through the school year without trying to buy more,” he said.

More than 7,000 supplies were collected during a summer supply drive at the theme park.

Park officials are also delivering supplies to five Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in November.

“We want folks to know Carowinds is here for them,” Thompson said. “We want to help to grow the community and build the community, and this is just a small part of that.”

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Snoopy, Charlie Brown visit Rock Hill elementary students, bring school supplies 1:59

Snoopy, Charlie Brown visit Rock Hill elementary students, bring school supplies

Pause
Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

Fort Mill emergency responders hold open house 1:07

Fort Mill emergency responders hold open house

2 convicted in 1973 Chester murder seek justice, saying they were wrongly imprisoned 1:02

2 convicted in 1973 Chester murder seek justice, saying they were wrongly imprisoned

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 1:53

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom

Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill 2:33

Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill

City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates 6:10

City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates

Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure 5:41

Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure

Christopher: topics of concern are jobs and infrastructure 5:41

Christopher: topics of concern are jobs and infrastructure

Roddey: topics of concern are business, utility bills, unemployment 5:42

Roddey: topics of concern are business, utility bills, unemployment

  • Are you as smart as a teenager?

    Try solving these 3 sample SAT math questions and find out.

Are you as smart as a teenager?

View More Video