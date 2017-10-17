Snoopy, Charlie Brown bring supplies to Rock Hill elementary school

The students of Ebinport Elementary School Tuesday enjoyed a surprise visit from Snoopy and Charlie Brown.
The “Charlie Brown” characters, dressed in their Halloween costumes, joined Carowinds officials at the school. They brought with them Fun Fries, a cinnamon treat, and hundreds of crayons, markers, Kleenex, pencils and pens.
Carowinds associates are delivering school supplies this week to classrooms in the Carolinas. They also dropped off supplies Tuesday to Castle Heights Middle School in Rock Hill, said Public Relations Manager Laresa Thompson. Carowinds is a theme park on the North and South Carolina border.
“We want to continue to give back to the community, just as you guys have given to us,” Thompson said. “The kids were super excited. We’re so glad to see their reaction and they are so thankful for the additional school supplies to help them be successful throughout the school year.”
Ebinport fifth-grade student Tyle Ingle, 10, said the supplies are important and that he enjoyed meeting the characters.
“If we didn’t have the school supplies they dropped off for us, we wouldn’t be able to get through the school year without trying to buy more,” he said.
More than 7,000 supplies were collected during a summer supply drive at the theme park.
Park officials are also delivering supplies to five Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in November.
“We want folks to know Carowinds is here for them,” Thompson said. “We want to help to grow the community and build the community, and this is just a small part of that.”
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
