Snoopy, Charlie Brown bring supplies to Rock Hill elementary school

Snoopy, Charlie Brown visit Rock Hill elementary students, bring school supplies Carowinds associates are delivering school supplies this week to local classrooms in the Carolinas. They also dropped off supplies Tuesday to Castle Heights Middle School in Rock Hill, said Public Relations Manager Laresa Thompson.

