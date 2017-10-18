Chester County School District announces makeup day for Irma-related closings

Chester County students will be in class on Feb. 19, 2018 as a makeup day for Hurricane Irma-related closings earlier this month.
The Chester County School District decided the day during a school board meeting Monday.
Schools were closed Sept. 11 due to Irma-related heavy winds and rain. Under state law, schools have to be in session 180 days a year.
Rock Hill, Clover and York school district students will be in class on Feb. 16, 2018.
Fort Mill students will attend school on Oct. 30, 2017. Other possible makeup days in 2018 include Jan. 3, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 30, May 28, May 29 and May 30.
The Lancaster County School District set Oct. 9 as the makeup day for students.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
Comments