As SC colleges crumble, will legislators dodge repair bill again in 2018?

USC Aiken asks for millions from South Carolina A failing heating and cooling system at the University of South Carolina Aiken has contributed to mold problems and high electricity bills. Borrowing could help fix that but some S.C. lawmakers are skeptical. A failing heating and cooling system at the University of South Carolina Aiken has contributed to mold problems and high electricity bills. Borrowing could help fix that but some S.C. lawmakers are skeptical. USC Aiken

