York County high school bands take home wins at championship

Three local schools will be competing for a state title next week.
On Saturday, the Nation Ford High School Falcons finished first in the South Carolina Band Directors Association Class 4-A Upper State Championship in Spartanburg.
York Comprehensive High School finished second and Rock Hill’s Northwestern High School finished in third. As top eight schools all of them qualified for the Oct. 28 4-A state championship finals at Spring Valley High School in Columbia.
The Nation Ford Band also is performing this year in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. That performance remains top-secret before its debut at the parade.
Fort Mill High’s cheerleading squad will also be marching in the parade.
Last week, Fort Mill High School’s Band won the Bands of America Regional title.
