York, Lancaster, Chester high school marching bands advance to state finals

York, Chester and Lancaster county high school marching bands did well in a recent state competition and are headed to the finals.
York Preparatory Academy, a public charter school near Rock Hill, advanced to the state championship finals on Oct. 21 during the South Carolina Band Directors Association Class 1-A Upper State Championship at Gaffney High School.
It was the York Preparatory Academy Band of Revolution’s first year qualifying for the finals, according to the school. The band has competed at SCBDA for three years.
It was also the first year a S.C. Public Charter School District school is represented at the finals, according to the school.
York Preparatory performs at 5 p.m. Saturday at Batesburg Leesville High School in Leesville.
At 6 p.m., Chester County’s Great Falls High School will perform in the state finals at Batesburg Leesville.
Rock Hill’s South Pointe High School placed fourth on Oct. 21 and advanced to the 3-A state finals. South Pointe takes the field at 1:30 p.m Saturday at Batesburg Leesville.
Northwestern High School finished third during the upper state championships and will perform Saturday during the 4-A state finals at Spring Valley High School in Columbia. The band takes the field at 1:15 p.m.
York Comprehensive High School finished second during the 4-A upper state championships. The York band’s finals performance is at 1:45 p.m. at Spring Valley High.
Fort Mill’s Nation Ford High School finished first in the 4-A upper state championships and will perform at 2:30 p.m. at Spring Valley.
At 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Lancaster’s Indian Land High School placed fifth on Oct. 21 and will perform in the 2-A state finals at Spring Valley. At 7:45 p.m., Andrew Jackson High School, who placed third on Oct. 21, will perform in the finals.
Clover High School’s band finished sixth Saturday in the Western Carolina Tournament of Champions at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, N.C.
The event featured bands from North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Virginia. Twelve bands advanced to the finals.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
