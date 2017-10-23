York, Lancaster students donate $5K to Texas school damaged by Hurricane Harvey

York and Lancaster high school students have raised more than $5,000 for a Texas school damaged by Hurricane Harvey floods.
Most of the athletic equipment and facilities at Hardin-Jefferson ISD High School in Sour Lake, near Houston, was damaged during the storm, so York and Lancaster stepped up to help, said York Athletic Director Joey Moore.
“Pretty much all of their athletic equipment was destroyed or ruined by floodwater,” Moore said. “As an athletic director, I’d hate to think I’d have to start from scratch. It would be a tough situation.”
Cougar Athletics collected financial donations in October to help the Houston student-athletes restore their athletic facilities and equipment. Collections were taken during Friday night football games and at York Comprehensive High School.
York students also collected funds during lunch periods and at two volleyball games, Moore said. The district office held a pay-to-wear-jeans day and a raffle.
Lancaster High school also collected funds during home games.
“It was truly a group effort,” Moore said. “I’m happy our kids and our community got behind it.”
All donations will go to the Hardin-Jefferson High School Athletic Department.
Moore said the S.C. High School League put out a list of high schools in Texas and Florida affected by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. He randomly chose Hardin-Jefferson to help.
“I felt like the need was there and we could help somebody,” Moore said.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
