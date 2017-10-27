Rock Hill business surprises elementary school with $25K

One Rock Hill school was surprised Friday with a donation from its business partner.
As part of the annual Richmond Drive Elementary School “Tiger Trot” on Friday, Office Depot of Rock Hill announced a $25,000 donation to the school.
“Our store participated in a contest called Score with Intel Core,” said Truett Hepp, store manager of Office Depot at 2349-83 Cherry Road. “We were one of the grand prize winners.”
The Intel Corp. contest meant the Rock Hill store was competing against various retailers nationwide to complete training quizzes, videos, learn about new products and other activities to earn the most points during a six-week summer competition.
“Stores with highest points win big prizes, including a technology donation to the school of their choice,” Hepp said.
It’s the first time the Rock Hill store with 20 employees has won a grand prize, Hepp said. The Intel Retail Edge Program is awarding 54 schools in the U.S. and Canada with donations equaling $720,000, according to company information.
Hepp said choosing a Rock Hill school was easy. Office Depot formed a partnership with Richmond Drive Elementary during the company’s Give Back To School Campaign.
“We felt like when we won the competition it would be a great school to give to,” Hepp said.
It has the highest number of elementary students in the district, and has a need for technology and classroom materials, according to Hepp.
“We felt that that school would benefit the most,” he said.
Mychal Frost, Rock Hill school district communications director, said projects have not yet been identified, but that the funds will be used to support instructional initiatives at the school, including the development of an outdoor classroom.
Comments