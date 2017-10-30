Rock Hill Schools Foundation donates $13K in grants to local educators

The Rock Hill Schools Education Foundation has awarded more than $13,000 in grants to 16 educators.
“The budget for the schools isn’t enough to bring extras in the classrooms, so we are thankful to be able to help them make their ideas come true,” wrote Alice Williams Davis, president of the foundation. “Because of donors in the community, we are able to support those with innovative ideas.”
The foundation also supports Back the Pack, technology and other education initiatives in the Rock Hill school district.
The grants are:
▪ Ebenezer Avenue Elementary School - $525 to build reusable set pieces for the school’s annual musicals and productions
▪ Ebenezer Avenue Elementary: School of Inquiry - $651 for fourth-grade inquiry math classroom materials
▪ Ebinport Elementary School - $913 for the purchase of tables and protective cases for the second-grade team
▪ Exceptional Student Education - $62 for the app “Writing Wizard” for classroom IPads and 18 mini styluses for students to use when practicing writing
▪ Northside Elementary School of the Arts - $760 to purchase materials to implement literacy-based STEM activities in the classroom
▪ Oakdale Elementary School - $1,274 to purchase two Osmo Educational Kits for kindergarten classrooms
▪ Old Pointe Elementary School - $573 for the purchase of an alto xylophone for music classes
▪ Old Pointe Elementary School - $2,719 to buy equipment for a school-wide gymnastics program themed on American Ninja Warrior and parkour activities
▪ Old Pointe Elementary School - $965 for a set of class e-writers and learning accessory kits
▪ Raven Academy - $550 to purchase costume pieces and props to mimic literary characters studied in class
▪ ▪ Rawlinson Road Middle School - $450 to purchase instrument tuners for band classes
▪ Rock Hill High School - $550 to purchase photography equipment for the school to photograph student artwork and portfolios
▪ Sunset Park Center for Accelerated Studies - $769 to purchase math counting and number sense activities for kindergartners
▪ Sunset Park Center for Accelerated Studies - $1,354 to purchase books, hands-on activities and artifacts to teach second-graders about diverse cultures
▪ Sunset Park Center for Accelerated Studies - $1,218 to purchase Origo Math Intervention and number sense resources for kindergartners through fifth graders
▪ Sunset Park Center for Accelerated Studies - $1,500 toward an in-class field trip to various places in the world to explore different cultures through music and drumming
