York, Lancaster, Chester county students explore STEM-related careers

13-year-old Evie Darminio of Buford Middle School talks to Ashley Thompson of Wells Fargo on Tuesday at the Teen CEO Day at the Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill. Nearly 5,000 eighth-graders from York, Chester and Lancaster counties learned about STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, opportunities from local companies and agencies at the event. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com