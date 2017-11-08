Rock Hill’s South Pointe band student named U.S. Army All-American

Matthew Binford’s band director says it is often hard to get him to leave the band room.
Now, that dedication has paid off.
Binford, a trumpeter at South Pointe High School, has been named a 2018 U.S. Army All-American.
The U.S. Army All-American Marching Band performs each year at halftime during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, a high school all-star event and football game Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Binford was given his Army All-American jacket Wednesday as recognition that he’ll play trumpet with more than 120 other accomplished musicians from across the country.
“You can’t say enough about his leadership, dedication and talent,” said South Pointe’s band director, James Turner. “I have to kick him out of the band room all the time. I’m super proud of him.”
Binford became South Pointe’s second Army All-American band member, following Sam Charles, who made the cut in 2015. Binford submitted multiple applications and videos, one an interview and the others actual auditions.
“It’s a great opportunity to get to learn from some of the best teachers,” Turner said. “He’ll have a great time in San Antonio but work hard and come back a better player and a better person.”
Just 125 high school marching band members are chosen each year to perform in the bowl. Todd McKinney, a marimba player at Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, also was named to the Army All-American band.
South Pointe and Nation Ford high schools also had football players chosen for the U.S. Army All-American team.
