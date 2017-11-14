New name proposed for Rock Hill’s Sylvia Circle school campus

The Sylvia Circle campus in Rock Hill will soon have a new name reflecting its new purpose.
After the Montessori program moves to the newly dubbed Ebenezer Avenue Elementary School: Traditional, Montessori, Inquiry in 2018, the Sylvia Circle campus will become home to multiple programs.
The Sylvia Circle campus currently houses T3 (training, teaching and transitioning), Rock Hill’s Intensive Therapeutic Behavior Modification program.
The ParentSMART program, which provides parent education programs, and the Head Start program, which provides educational, health and social services to children and families in need, will move to the Sylvia Circle campus with others.
To reflect that change, a naming committee recommended the Rock Hill school board approve the name The Sylvia Circle Family Learning Center.
The committee chair, T3 Elementary Center Director Frank Palermo, said the group sent out surveys to stakeholders and narrowed name choices to the top five. From the survey responses, Palermo said it was clear Sylvia Circle should remain in the new name.
Some top choices included The Sylvia Circle Learning Center, The Sylvia Circle Children’s and Family Learning Center and The Sylvia Circle Family Learning Center.
The committee further narrowed the choice to their top recommendation and presented it to the school board at the Monday work session.
Board member Helena Miller thanked the committee for its work.
“This is a lot of work, and it seems like you have gone to very long lengths to ... come up with something everybody is excited about,” she said. “Personally, I think it’s phenomenal that Sylvia Circle is still part of the name. It’s part of the building’s history, and part of the community.”
The school board will vote on the name The Sylvia Circle Family Learning Center at its Nov. 27 business meeting.
