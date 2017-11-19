York DECA club members raised more than $1,000 for the S.C. Alzheimer’s Association with an Oct. 21 5K hosted at York Comprehensive High School.
York DECA club members raised more than $1,000 for the S.C. Alzheimer’s Association with an Oct. 21 5K hosted at York Comprehensive High School. Contributed photo
York DECA club members raised more than $1,000 for the S.C. Alzheimer’s Association with an Oct. 21 5K hosted at York Comprehensive High School. Contributed photo

Education

York student leaders raise more than $1K for Alzheimer’s Association

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

November 19, 2017 01:10 PM

YORK

High school students in York walked their way to raising more than $1,000 for the S.C. Alzheimer’s Association.

York Comprehensive High School on Oct. 21 hosted a DECA 5K Run/Walk, according to the York school district.

The run was a community service project run by the Floyd D Johnson Technology Center’s DECA club. Students will present the project at DECA competitions this spring.

DECA clubs prepare students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management, according to the non-profit student organization.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

York’s DECA club members presented a check Friday for $1,405.64 to the South Carolina Alzheimer’s Association.

The run also raised funds for the DECA club’s state and national competitions, according to the school district.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: South Pointe’s Matthew Binford selected to Army All-American marching band

    South Pointe’s Matthew Binford talks about his selection to the 2018 Army All-American marching band.

Watch: South Pointe’s Matthew Binford selected to Army All-American marching band

Watch: South Pointe’s Matthew Binford selected to Army All-American marching band 0:56

Watch: South Pointe’s Matthew Binford selected to Army All-American marching band
Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?
York students have fun while learning 2:14

York students have fun while learning

View More Video