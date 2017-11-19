York student leaders raise more than $1K for Alzheimer’s Association

High school students in York walked their way to raising more than $1,000 for the S.C. Alzheimer’s Association.
York Comprehensive High School on Oct. 21 hosted a DECA 5K Run/Walk, according to the York school district.
The run was a community service project run by the Floyd D Johnson Technology Center’s DECA club. Students will present the project at DECA competitions this spring.
DECA clubs prepare students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management, according to the non-profit student organization.
York’s DECA club members presented a check Friday for $1,405.64 to the South Carolina Alzheimer’s Association.
The run also raised funds for the DECA club’s state and national competitions, according to the school district.
