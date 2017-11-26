Applications open for tuition-free art programs through SC Governor’s School

Students who wish to immerse themselves in the arts have the opportunity to apply for tuition-free programs.
Applications are being accepted for the South Carolina Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities 2018-’19 school year, a release states. The state-funded, tuition-free school offers residential high school and summer programs.
Students who apply by Nov. 30 will receive an application fee waiver. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 5. After Nov. 30, the application fee is $50.
The Governor’s School offers students in grades sixth through 11 the chance to attend age-appropriate programs in creative writing, drama, dance, music and visual arts.
“We are seeking students who have a passion for their art, who are self-motivated and driven to pushing their talents further in the pursuit of finding their artistic voice and, potentially, a future career in the arts,” said Cedric Adderley, Governor's School for the Arts president.
Students in the residential high school program in Greenville work with professionals in their area of art while getting an education that meets the requirements of a S.C. high school diploma, the release states.
Tuition is free, but students pay for their meal plan and residence hall fees. Scholarships are available to students who qualify.
The high school program serves a maximum of 242 students, mostly juniors and seniors.
“Our high school students come from all walks of life and some have had no formal arts training prior to attending the Governor's School,” Adderley said. “When they leave here, they are formally-trained artists and scholars in the humanities, many of whom will have already been acknowledged by national organizations for their talent. They’re accepted into the best colleges, universities and conservatories in the nation, and on scholarship.”
In 2017, the 102 students in the graduating class broke a school record by receiving more than $36 million dollars in scholarships, according to the school.
The S.C. Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities also offers Summer Academy and Summer Discovery programs. Students in the two-week programs receive intensive study in drama, music and other areas of art.
The discovery programs are open to rising ninth graders and runs June 17 through June 30. The Academy, which serves rising 10th graders, runs July 8 through July 21.
Participants of the Governor’s School’s five-week Summer Dance program for rising seventh through 12th grade students receive pre-professional training in classical ballet and modern dance.
The application fee for the summer programs is $25 after Nov. 30.
To apply, or for more information, visit the S.C. Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities on the school’s website at scgsah.org.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
