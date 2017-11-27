In this 2016 file photo, Sitrina Miller teaches a group of 3- and 4-year-olds during school at Head Start. Head Start is one of the programs moving to the Sylvia Circle campus in 2018.
In this 2016 file photo, Sitrina Miller teaches a group of 3- and 4-year-olds during school at Head Start. Head Start is one of the programs moving to the Sylvia Circle campus in 2018.
Education

Rock Hill’s Sylvia Circle school campus gets new name

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

November 27, 2017 06:42 PM

ROCK HILL

The Sylvia Circle campus in Rock Hill has a new name.

After the Montessori program moves to the newly dubbed Ebenezer Avenue Elementary School: Traditional, Montessori, Inquiry in 2018, the Sylvia Circle campus will become home to multiple programs.

To reflect the change, the campus will be called The Sylvia Circle Family Learning Center. In a unanimous vote during a business meeting Monday, Rock Hill school board members approved the new name .

The Sylvia Circle campus currently houses T3 (training, teaching and transitioning), Rock Hill’s Intensive Therapeutic Behavior Modification program.

The ParentSMART program, which provides parent education programs, and the Head Start program, which provides educational, health and social services to children and families in need, will move to the Sylvia Circle campus with others.

To reflect that change, a naming committee brought the new name to the Rock Hill school board for approval.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

