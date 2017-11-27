Rock Hill’s Sylvia Circle school campus gets new name

The Sylvia Circle campus in Rock Hill has a new name.
After the Montessori program moves to the newly dubbed Ebenezer Avenue Elementary School: Traditional, Montessori, Inquiry in 2018, the Sylvia Circle campus will become home to multiple programs.
To reflect the change, the campus will be called The Sylvia Circle Family Learning Center. In a unanimous vote during a business meeting Monday, Rock Hill school board members approved the new name .
The Sylvia Circle campus currently houses T3 (training, teaching and transitioning), Rock Hill’s Intensive Therapeutic Behavior Modification program.
Never miss a local story.
The ParentSMART program, which provides parent education programs, and the Head Start program, which provides educational, health and social services to children and families in need, will move to the Sylvia Circle campus with others.
To reflect that change, a naming committee brought the new name to the Rock Hill school board for approval.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
Comments