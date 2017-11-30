Winthrop University hosting teacher recruitment fair

Education

Education majors and anyone interested in a career in education are invited to attend a recruitment fair Thursday.

The Olde English Consortium recruitment fair is 5-6 p.m. Nov. 30 at Winthrop University in Withers 401, 611 Myrtle Drive.

Representatives from the Rock Hill, York, Fort Mill, Clover, Lancaster, Chester, Cherokee, Chesterfield and Fairfield school districts will be available.

Registration is not required to attend.

The Olde English Consortium, a not-for-profit collaborative that supports education and economic development, serves the North Central region of South Carolina.

