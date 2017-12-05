Michele Branning
Education

Fort Mill school board member chosen to represent local region in state association

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

December 05, 2017 03:45 PM

UPDATED December 06, 2017 07:41 AM

SOUTH CAROLINA

A Fort Mill school board member has been selected to represent the local region on the South Carolina School Boards Association.

Michele Branning, a Fort Mill school board member since 2014, was elected as the Region 13 director of the association Saturday during the annual business meeting, according to the association.

Region 13 includes Lancaster, York, Clover, Rock Hill and Fort Mill school districts.

The South Carolina School Boards Association is a nonprofit organization that provides information and includes representatives for the boards of the state’s 81 school districts.

Branning will help guide the association during the 2018 legislative session.

Branning will serve a four-year term on the state association’s 23-member board of directors.

Candidates apply to the South Carolina School Boards Association nominating committee, are interviewed and then voted on by the full board followed by the Delegate Assembly, said Becky Bean, spokesperson for the association. Elected members are limited to two four-year terms.

Branning lives in Fort Mill with her husband and two children. She is a member of the Fort Mill Rotary Club and has been recognized for her dedication to the Fort Mill High School JROTC program, a release states.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

