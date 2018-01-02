Lancaster County schools on 2-hour delay Wednesday due to cold

Due to concerns with cold weather affecting buses, Lancaster County students will start school two hours late on Wednesday.
The district posted an announcement to the safety and transportation department’s Facebook Tuesday morning.
“We have evaluated our bus fleet and are having issues with freezing gear shifts,” the statement says.
“We need the additional time from the delay for evaluating and thawing of buses. We are also concerned with students at the bus stops waiting on delayed buses in the cold weather. We will update you as we move forward,” the statement reads.
Never miss a local story.
No other school districts in York, Chester and Lancaster counties have class tomorrow.
Check back for updates.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
Comments