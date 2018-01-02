Lancaster County schools are on a delay Wednesday due to cold weather concerns.
Lancaster County schools are on a delay Wednesday due to cold weather concerns. Tracy Kimball File photo
Lancaster County schools are on a delay Wednesday due to cold weather concerns. Tracy Kimball File photo

Education

Lancaster County schools on 2-hour delay Wednesday due to cold

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

January 02, 2018 12:08 PM

LANCASTER

Due to concerns with cold weather affecting buses, Lancaster County students will start school two hours late on Wednesday.

The district posted an announcement to the safety and transportation department’s Facebook Tuesday morning.

“We have evaluated our bus fleet and are having issues with freezing gear shifts,” the statement says.

“We need the additional time from the delay for evaluating and thawing of buses. We are also concerned with students at the bus stops waiting on delayed buses in the cold weather. We will update you as we move forward,” the statement reads.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No other school districts in York, Chester and Lancaster counties have class tomorrow.

Check back for updates.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: South Pointe’s Matthew Binford selected to Army All-American marching band

    South Pointe’s Matthew Binford talks about his selection to the 2018 Army All-American marching band.

Watch: South Pointe’s Matthew Binford selected to Army All-American marching band

Watch: South Pointe’s Matthew Binford selected to Army All-American marching band 0:56

Watch: South Pointe’s Matthew Binford selected to Army All-American marching band
Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?
York students have fun while learning 2:14

York students have fun while learning

View More Video