Winthrop University Provost Debra Boyd takes a photo of the frozen fountain at the university on Tuesday. Freezing temperatures continued Wednesday.
Winthrop University Provost Debra Boyd takes a photo of the frozen fountain at the university on Tuesday. Freezing temperatures continued Wednesday. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com
Winthrop University Provost Debra Boyd takes a photo of the frozen fountain at the university on Tuesday. Freezing temperatures continued Wednesday. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

Education

Lancaster County schools cancel after-school activities amid freezing temps

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

January 03, 2018 02:09 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

LANCASTER

Due to freezing temperatures, all after-school activities for Wednesday are cancelled for Lancaster County students.

The district announced the cancellations on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.

“Keeping our students, parents and staff safe is our top priority,” Superintendent Jonathan Phipps said in a prepared statement. “After carefully monitoring conditions and consulting with weather officials and law enforcement, we decided cancelling after-school activities was the prudent step to take.”

Fort Mill students return to class Thursday. No changes to the schedule have been announced.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Temperatures dropped to around 30 degrees Wednesday afternoon in Rock Hill, according to the National Weather Service. Rock Hill has a 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 3 p.m.

By Wednesday night, the sky will be mostly clear with a low around 18 degrees.

Temperatures should reach a high of 35 degrees Thursday with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service.

Check back for updates.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: South Pointe’s Matthew Binford selected to Army All-American marching band

    South Pointe’s Matthew Binford talks about his selection to the 2018 Army All-American marching band.

Watch: South Pointe’s Matthew Binford selected to Army All-American marching band

Watch: South Pointe’s Matthew Binford selected to Army All-American marching band 0:56

Watch: South Pointe’s Matthew Binford selected to Army All-American marching band
Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?
York students have fun while learning 2:14

York students have fun while learning

View More Video