Lancaster County schools cancel after-school activities amid freezing temps

Due to freezing temperatures, all after-school activities for Wednesday are cancelled for Lancaster County students.
The district announced the cancellations on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.
“Keeping our students, parents and staff safe is our top priority,” Superintendent Jonathan Phipps said in a prepared statement. “After carefully monitoring conditions and consulting with weather officials and law enforcement, we decided cancelling after-school activities was the prudent step to take.”
Fort Mill students return to class Thursday. No changes to the schedule have been announced.
Never miss a local story.
Temperatures dropped to around 30 degrees Wednesday afternoon in Rock Hill, according to the National Weather Service. Rock Hill has a 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 3 p.m.
By Wednesday night, the sky will be mostly clear with a low around 18 degrees.
Temperatures should reach a high of 35 degrees Thursday with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service.
Check back for updates.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
Comments