York County schools consider 2018-19 calendar

The Rock Hill school district is considering a calendar for the 2018-19 school year that currently aligns spring break with other York County districts.
Administration presented a draft of the calendar to the school board Monday. The board is set to approve the calendar at the Jan. 22 business meeting.
All South Carolina school districts must start school no earlier than on the third Monday in August, per state law. Rock Hill students will start Aug. 20 under the proposed calendar.
Rock Hill’s recommended calendar has teachers starting Aug. 9, gives three full days off for Thanksgiving break and allows high school students to finish exams in December before winter break.
Rock Hill’s spring break, currently set for April 15-19, aligns with the other York County districts’ proposed break, said Mychal Frost, spokesperson for the Rock Hill school district.
All school districts will be closed Nov. 6 for the general election.
The York school district is presenting a draft calendar to the school board Tuesday, said Tim Cooper, spokesperson for the district. York administration will get feedback from staff and present a final draft to the school board for approval at the Feb. 13 meeting.
Fort Mill school district administration are gathering feedback from staff and plan to present the draft calendar to the board on Feb. 6. The school board is set to approve a calendar at its Feb. 20 meeting.
Clover school district will present a draft calendar at the Jan. 22 board meeting, said Bryan Dillon, spokesperson for the district.
Lancaster County will present a draft of its calendar to the school board on Feb. 20, said David Knight, spokesperson for the school district.
