Fort Mill, Orangeburg and S.C. education leaders are finalists to lead Clover schools

The Clover school board is considering three candidates as finalists for district superintendent.
Superintendent Marc Sosne will retire at the end of this school year after 11 years with the Clover school district.
The finalists are Tim Newman, superintendent of Orangeburg Consolidated School District 4, Sheila Quinn, state deputy superintendent for innovation and effectiveness with the S.C. Department of Education, and Thomas Schmolze, assistant superintendent for administration and student services with the Fort Mill school district.
The South Carolina School Boards Association assisted the Clover school board in searching for a new superintendent. More than 30 applicants from across the state and region were reviewed and nine applicants were interviewed, according to the district.
“The board looks forward to continuing consideration of three highly-qualified candidates for this crucial position,” said Mack McCarter, Clover school board chairman, in a prepared statement. “All of the applicants we interviewed were tremendously talented. Choosing the best among the best was not easy and did not come without much discussion and thoughtful deliberation by our board.”
Interviews with the finalists will be held Feb. 5 and the school board hopes to select a new superintendent by mid-February.
About Tim Newman
Newman has led the Orangeburg school district since 2015. Before that, he served as assistant superintendent for human resources and public relations and interim chief financial officer for Orangeburg schools.
For four years, Newman also led operational services and technology services for Pickens County schools. He spent two years as an assistant principal in Central and served for four years as a business education teacher, athletic director and technology coordinator at Liberty Middle School.
Newman received his doctorate of education from South Carolina State University and holds master’s degrees in education from University of South Alabama and in economics from Clemson University.
About Sheila Quinn
Quinn has held her role with the S.C. Department of Education since 2015.
Prior to that role, Quinn served as the assistant superintendent of curriculum and administrative services in the Clover school district for five years and as the executive director of middle and secondary education for Rock Hill schools for four years.
Quinn also has worked as the director of curriculum, an instructional specialist, assistant principal for academics and an English teacher in Rock Hill. She holds a doctorate of education from Gardner-Webb University and a master’s degree in administration and supervision from Winthrop University.
About Thomas Schmolze
Schmolze has been in his role in Fort Mill schools since 2011. Before going to Fort Mill, he served as executive director of pupil services in Fort Mill.
Schmolze was principal at Clover High School for two years, principal at Fort Mill Middle School for three years and assistant principal at Fort Mill Middle School for six years.
Schmolze also taught English and was a varsity coach in Rock Hill for six years. He earned his doctorate of education from Nova Southeastern University and his master’s degree in school administation and supervision from Winthrop University.
