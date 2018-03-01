Planning for the worst: Are Rock Hill schools safe enough? It depends.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:44 Fort Mill school district teams battle in a robot competition, with an invite to state on the line Pause 1:52 Winthrop University leaders talk logo change 3:14 Simulated flyover of Fort Mill's planned Catawba Ridge High School 0:56 Watch: South Pointe’s Matthew Binford selected to Army All-American marching band 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? 2:14 York students have fun while learning 2:38 Former Rock Hill charter school teachers, staff describe academy decisions as 'unethical' 1:51 Nation Ford teacher named top biology teacher in South Carolina 2:37 Video: Rock Hill community members speak about new high school sports transfer rule 1:42 How USC land purchases affect Columbia community outside university Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A recent shooting at a school in Florida have parents nationwide focusing on security features.

A recent shooting at a school in Florida have parents nationwide focusing on security features.