Nearly half of Clover elementary schools are getting new leaders

For folks with children in a Clover elementary school, odds are pretty good a new principal may be on the way.
Nearly half of the seven elementary schools in the Clover district are getting new leaders. Principals are on the move in Clover, some toward retirement and others to replace them.
Alison Churm and Kim Ramsey, principals at Bethany and Bethel elementary schools respectively, announced they’re retiring.
Churm spent 28 years in education, starting as a special education teacher in Aiken. She spent 20 in administration including the past four as Bethany principal.
Ramsey is in her fifth year at Bethel. She started as a guidance counselor in Rock Hill before moving to York. She has 31 years in education, the past nine in the Clover district.
“We are thankful for the service that Mrs. Churm and Mrs. Ramsey gave to the schools, faculties, students and families of Clover School District,” said Millicent Dickey, district executive director for elementary education. “I am personally grateful that I had the opportunity to work alongside both of them.”
Tony Hemingway, executive director of human resources for the district, said both women served local schools well.
“Mrs. Churm and Mrs. Ramsey’s collaborative nature brought many ideas and best practices to administrative meetings that have made an impact on all elementary schools in our district,” he said. “I wish both of these ladies well in their retirement.”
The district announced Kathy Weathers, now in her eighth year as principal at Kinard Elementary School, will replace Churm at Bethany. Weathers, another teacher who started her career in special education, has been teaching or leading schools in York County for 37 years. Her experience includes teaching kindergarten through fifth grade, and high school.
Kinard assistant principal George Smith will take over at Kinard for the outgoing Weathers. Smith has been an assistant principal for six years at Larne, Crowders Creek and Kinard elementary schools. He began as a sixth-grade math teacher in Orangeburg. It will be his first time as principal.
Bryan Dillon, district spokesperson, said the district is still working to finalize its list of principals.
“A new principal for Bethel has not yet been named,” he said.
Listed principal changes are effecting for the 2018-19 school year.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
