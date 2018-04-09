Rock Hill school district names new superintendent

The Rock Hill school district has named a new superintendent.
On Monday, the Rock Hill school board named Bill Cook, Jr., who joined the district in January 2016, the new superintendent, according to the district.
Cook will succeed Kelly Pew, effective July 1. His career in education spans more than 27 years in North and South Carolina, according to the Rock Hill school district. He has served for two years as the executive director of secondary education for Rock Hill.
Before moving to Rock Hill, Cook was the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction in Gaston County Schools, the ninth largest school district in North Carolina serving about 32,000 students.
Cook began his career at Sun Valley High School in 1987 as a marketing teacher. He taught for six years before moving into administration. Cook also served as an assistant principal and principal in Union County schools.
He earned his Bachelor's in Business Education and Master's in Educational Administration from East Carolina University. He also holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Wingate University.
Pew, who has served as superintendent of the Rock Hill district since May 2014, announced last month that she has accepted a position with Anderson School District One in Williamston. She will serve as the assistant superintendent of administration for Anderson.
""I am excited to have the opportunity to return to the district from which I graduated and began my administrative career," Pew said. "I will have the opportunity to work with and among many people for whom I hold much respect."
Pew's last day is June 30, according to the school district. Pew's contract was extended through 2021 in October of last year.
Comments