York County schools need good teachers, but SC is giving them a reason to leave

Chris Beard, principal of Ebenezer Avenue Elementary School in Rock Hill, is leaving education after 29 years.
Beard, 52, is leaving due to issue that will soon affect many educators in South Carolina, as a popular state program allowing teachers to continue to work past retirement age will end.
The program – called the Teacher and Employee Retention Incentive, or TERI – will end June 30, affecting the jobs of about 6,630 retirement-aged state employees, about half of them teachers, according to the state’s Public Employee Benefit Authority.
TERI allowed state workers to retire, but to continue working for a limited period. In the interim, their monthly retirement benefits were deposited into a special account for up to five years.
When TERI ends, former participants can return to work for the state as working retirees. However, a state law says working retirees cannot collect retirement benefits if they are paid $10,000 or more by a state job.
Beard said that is one reason why he is pursuing a different career.
Beard retired last summer, but continued working in Rock Hill under TERI. Beard taught with the Rock Hill district for 10 years, was an assistant principal for two years and has been a principal for 17 years. He said he is leaving education at the end of this school year.
“I don’t think we’re going to realize the full effect that ending TERI and the $10,000 cap will have until August of next year, when we realize the number of teachers and administrators across our state who are going to be forced to leave the profession,” Beard said.
York, Chester and Lancaster county school districts may lose teachers and administrators when the TERI program ends. As of July 1, 2017, the most recent numbers available from the S.C. benefit authority, Chester County schools employed 30 people under TERI and Lancaster County had 46 TERI employees.
Rock Hill schools had 60 employees under TERI and the Clover school district had 29. Fort Mill has about 12 employees that could be impacted by the end of TERI, according to the district.
In York, 17 teachers are affected by the end of the program and the salary cap, said Tim Cooper, district spokesperson. Of those, eight have so far decided not to return next school year.
“Any time a teacher retires or leaves the profession, it impacts the qualified teacher pool count,” Cooper said. “However, we have not experienced a shortage of qualified applicants with any open position in York 1 for school year 18-19. We continue to interview and offer contracts as is normal for this time of year.”
Beard said York County districts may see teachers and administrators leave for North Carolina, where the earnings cap is not in place.
“They can go there to teach and serve as principals with no financial consequences,” Beard said.
“It’s a sad day for South Carolina school systems," Beard said. "We’ve invested a lot in the training of teachers and principals that will now go to other districts and states.”
However, employees who retired before Jan. 2, 2013 are not affected by the $10,000 earning cap.
That has kept Janet Morris, teacher support specialist for Rock Hill schools, working after she retired from 28 years of teaching and spent five years working under TERI.
Now in her tenth year as a support specialist, Morris, 57, said she has been able to share her expertise with teachers and help them through their first few years.
“I love what I do,” she said. “I had the privilege of watching many teachers grow and develop.”
Morris said TERI ending and the earning cap hurts education.
“It’s sad that the legislature has made that ruling,” she said. “We’re losing teachers.”
South Carolina is already struggling with finding and keeping teachers, said Kathy Maness with the South Carolina Palmetto State Teachers Association.
“We are in a teacher shortage crisis,” Maness said. “We’re very concerned about what is going to happen in our schools next year.”
Maness said roughly 1,684 students graduated from S.C. colleges last year with teaching degrees, compared to 6,700 South Carolina teachers who left their jobs the same year.
Tanya Campbell, chief personnel officer for the Rock Hill school district, said Rock Hill sees more teachers leaving jobs than there are certified graduates across the state to fill them.
“We’re not producing as many teachers per year as we are exiting,” Campbell said. “We’re not finding enough people who want to pursue education.
South Carolina’s school districts are hiring fewer teachers from in-state teacher preparation programs, according to the S.C. Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement. The number of hires from those sources has declined by 25 percent since 2012-13 because fewer students in the state are graduating with a bachelor’s degree eligible for teacher certification.
“Districts had no way of knowing there was going to be a 30 percent decrease on the number of people going into education,” Maness said. “I blame the state for not making education an attractive career and one people can raise a family on.”
By the Numbers
- About 6,700 South Carolina teachers left their jobs during or at the end of the 2016-17 school year. Of those, about 4,900 teachers are no longer teaching in a public school in the state.
- Of the teachers who left in 2016-17, excluding those who went to another South Carolina district, 35 percent had five or fewer years of experience and 12 percent were in their first year.
- Of first-year teachers who were hired for the 2016-17 school year, 22 percent left their positions by the end of that year and are no longer teaching in any public school district in the state.
- South Carolina public school districts reported 550 teaching position vacancies at the start of 2017-18, a 16 percent increase compared to 2016-17.
Information compiled from the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement
Comments