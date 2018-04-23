York school leader stepping down to focus on family

York Comprehensive High School principal Chris Black is stepping down after leading the school for five years.
Black announced Thursday on the district's Facebook page that he is leaving. His last day is June 30.
Black also taught, coached and served as assistant principal of the school. He was named principal in 2013.
"During that time our school has seen positive growth among our students and staff, including a record-high graduation rate, increased opportunity for college coursework completion and workforce preparation and many athletic, fine arts and extra-curricular achievements," Black wrote. "It is an honor to work with the students and staff at this school."
Black wrote that he is leaving to work on his family business.
"The job of a high school principal is incredibly rewarding, but also incredibly time-consuming. We are a family at YCHS, but it is important for me to care for my own family as well," Black wrote. "We have a great school and a great school district, and I will remain a part of the district and community for years to come. I look forward to finishing the school year with your students, assisting with the transition of a new principal, and continuing to support the Cougars."
Comments